Minimum Wage Clock

This began as a quick-and-dirty experiment to visualize the UK National Minimum Wage in real-time, inspired by Blake Fall-Conroy’s Minimum Wage Machine.

Then I added the US Federal Minimum Wage, since a sizeable proportion of this blog’s readership are US-based. Did you know the US also has a Youth Minimum Wage? I didn’t.

Then I got curious, and added some CEOs for comparison. The vast disparity is nothing new to me, but seeing it like this...

It’s fucking sobering.

[Update 2024-01-05] By popular request, you can now input your own hourly wage to see how that compares. I’ve also provided some clarifications about the CEO counters further down.

(psst, hey, you need javascript for this one!)

The UK and US minimum wage numbers are, to the best of my knowledge, accurate at the time of publishing. Additionally, the code has been written to account for the changes to the UK minimum wage taking effect on April 1st 2024. If you’re reading this in the far future, the numbers presented here may no longer reflect reality.

CEO annual compensation was taken from the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO). Hourly estimates were then derived by assuming 260 weekdays in a year, and 8 hours worked per day.

*[Update 2024-01-05] A number of commenters rightly pointed out that the CEO counters are somewhat misleading, so I’d like to offer some clarifications. The counters indicate the CEOs’ total compensation for the fiscal year ending in 2022, which is broken down as follows: